Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Acquires Shares of 756 II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IIVI. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of II-VI by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in II-VI by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 23,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in II-VI by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 21,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $987,328.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 209,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,694,521.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 18,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $633,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,566,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,949 shares of company stock worth $4,223,658 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $45.36 on Wednesday. II-VI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $51.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.90.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $627.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that II-VI, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IIVI shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on II-VI from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of II-VI in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.50 price target on shares of II-VI in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.03.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

