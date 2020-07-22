ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 853 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,303 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,828,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 34,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.43.

In other news, Director David Thomas Seaton acquired 2,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,575. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $41.66 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.80%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.