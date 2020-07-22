Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.1% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of AMZN opened at $3,138.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,778.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,256.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,594.51 billion, a PE ratio of 152.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,859.28.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
