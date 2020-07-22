Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Makes New $270,000 Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 98 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AMZN opened at $3,138.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,594.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.74, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,778.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,256.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,859.28.
In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
