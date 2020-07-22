Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Makes New $270,000 Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 98 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $3,138.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,594.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.74, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,778.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,256.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,859.28.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

