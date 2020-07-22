Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 27.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,177 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,744,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,626,000 after acquiring an additional 287,679 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,732,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,210,000 after purchasing an additional 129,824 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 11.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 937,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,475,000 after purchasing an additional 93,265 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,577,000 after purchasing an additional 40,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 29.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 706,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,450,000 after buying an additional 161,859 shares during the period. 50.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, CEO Pedro Claus Juan Moller-San sold 60,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $2,296,936.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $160,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,570 shares of company stock worth $8,059,667. 31.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $40.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.40 and a 200-day moving average of $34.23. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $50.49. The company has a quick ratio of 12.79, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.40.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YMAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)

