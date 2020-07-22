Vident Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,153 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 255.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $49.23 on Wednesday. Voya Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.42.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.19 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 6.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.22%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

