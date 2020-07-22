Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.57 Million Position in Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,194 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Archrock worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. FMR LLC grew its stake in Archrock by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 367,917 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 130,276 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 81.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 103,823 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Archrock by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,706 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Archrock by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average is $6.32. Archrock Inc has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $249.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.60 million. Archrock had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Archrock Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AROC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Archrock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Archrock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Archrock in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Archrock from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

