Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,347 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,157 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KBR by 7,960.6% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,399 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $45,768,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of KBR by 11.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,078,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,070,000 after buying an additional 826,838 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the first quarter valued at about $16,567,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,289,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,321,000 after buying an additional 776,012 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.10, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $31.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. KBR had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.67%.

In other KBR news, EVP Ian John Mackey sold 24,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $636,101.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,739.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

KBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group raised shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on KBR from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

