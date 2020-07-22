Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 2,464 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Carnival were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Stellar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in Carnival by 98.2% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carnival by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.70. Carnival Corp has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.24 and a beta of 1.96.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $740.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.40 million. Carnival had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post -7.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners cut Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Carnival from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.64.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

