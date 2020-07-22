Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 305 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTWO. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 666.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4,506.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 9,959 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $153.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.58. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $156.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $729.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.27 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra decreased their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.04.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $48,551.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,985,009. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total value of $26,328.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,925 shares in the company, valued at $6,171,229.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,521 shares of company stock worth $20,674,277. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

