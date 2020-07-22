John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $7,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $232,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHML opened at $40.31 on Wednesday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $43.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.