Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,597 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $9,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 303,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39,347 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 40,816 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock opened at $64.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.31. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $69.13.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. The business’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $216,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,380,920.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total value of $108,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,646 shares of company stock valued at $7,289,478 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.08.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

