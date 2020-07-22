Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,130 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $8,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,027,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,219,000 after buying an additional 591,600 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at $911,217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,395,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,166,000 after buying an additional 180,196 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,028,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,622,000 after buying an additional 54,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,963,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,017,000 after buying an additional 111,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XEL opened at $66.22 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $72.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.13.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $6,899,768.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,387,201.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.36.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

