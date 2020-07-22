Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,975 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.2% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $35,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $536,884,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Apple by 18.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Apple by 21.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL stock opened at $388.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $358.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.86. The company has a market cap of $1,681.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Apple from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $326.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.56.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.