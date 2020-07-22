Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 380.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,562,322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $336,834,000 after acquiring an additional 177,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,775,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $184,175,000 after acquiring an additional 59,146 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,219,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,576,000 after acquiring an additional 69,144 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,938,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $205,095,000 after acquiring an additional 31,321 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,761,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $119,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR opened at $41.24 on Wednesday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 1.57.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $450.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,041,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,429.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital upped their price target on FLIR Systems from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub lowered FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on FLIR Systems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.11.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

