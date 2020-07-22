Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 42.0% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,122 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total value of $351,849.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,770.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ganesh Moorthy sold 12,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $1,280,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,336 shares of company stock worth $2,684,160. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCHP. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.87.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $106.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. Microchip Technology Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $113.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.63%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

