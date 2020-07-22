Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 37.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHCT. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Community Healthcare Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

In other news, Director Robert Z. Hensley bought 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,781.00. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHCT opened at $42.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $955.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.27 and a beta of 0.61. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $52.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.67.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $17.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.52 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 3.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

