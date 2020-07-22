BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Goldman Sachs Group

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target boosted by Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. BJs Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.37.

NYSE:BJ opened at $40.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.35. BJs Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 360.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BJs Wholesale Club will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 33,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $894,965.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,502.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,474,219. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 289,922 shares of company stock valued at $9,323,114. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 32.9% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth about $499,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth about $419,000.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

