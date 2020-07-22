Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEAR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 733,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,279,000 after buying an additional 39,815 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 134,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after buying an additional 65,136 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 61,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:NEAR opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day moving average is $49.68.

