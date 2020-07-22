Western Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.0% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 11.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.7% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $135.48 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $137.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.61. The company has a market cap of $124.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.79.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

