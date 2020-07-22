Trex (NYSE:TREX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $138.31

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $138.31 and last traded at $137.78, with a volume of 5561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.03.

TREX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $88.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.88 and a 200-day moving average of $102.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91 and a beta of 1.71.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $200.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.40 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Trex Company Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

About Trex (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

