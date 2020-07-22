Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.09% of Zymeworks worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 20.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZYME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Paradigm Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Sunday, June 14th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Zymeworks from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet downgraded Zymeworks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.92.

Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.15. Zymeworks Inc has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $52.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.57.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 629.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

