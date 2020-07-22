Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,153 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2,927.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 75.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 218.2% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on WAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.22.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $37.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.09. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.84.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $319.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.38 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

