Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $1.42 Million in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 52,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 77.1% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 980,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,448,000 after acquiring an additional 426,904 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 425,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,235,000 after acquiring an additional 19,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 69,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 25,539 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWJ opened at $56.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.29. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $41.61 and a one year high of $60.75.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

