Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $4,635,311,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,949,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,675,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,519 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,358,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 38,802,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,903,000 after buying an additional 2,148,165 shares in the last quarter. 16.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AZN opened at $58.07 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca plc has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The stock has a market cap of $154.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AZN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. FIG Partners assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

