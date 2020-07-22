Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 177,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Trillium Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRIL. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,432,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $25,700,000. NEA Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 173.2% in the first quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,736,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,363 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $10,022,000. Finally, Frazier Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $9,552,000. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRIL has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.

Shares of TRIL opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. Trillium Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $9.66. The company has a market capitalization of $713.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.22.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL)

