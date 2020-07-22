Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 169.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,753 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 658.1% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 545.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,401 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 53.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 58.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $67.15 on Wednesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $73.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $351.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $547,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLB. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

