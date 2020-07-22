Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 18.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,090 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,453 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 42.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Boise Cascade by 45.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $44.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average of $33.38. Boise Cascade Co has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $45.08.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade Co will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

BCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America raised Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Boise Cascade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

