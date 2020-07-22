Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 27,086 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,086 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.08% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 37,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 224,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 33,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

SHO stock opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $14.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $191.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Blake Baird purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.18 per share, with a total value of $35,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,857 shares in the company, valued at $322,073.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

