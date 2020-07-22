Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 11.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,727 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSIT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth $32,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 22.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2,388.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period.

NSIT stock opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.17. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $73.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 1.88%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NSIT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti started coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet cut Insight Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.63.

In related news, CFO Helen Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $297,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,491.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

