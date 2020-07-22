Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 18,669 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 30.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,651 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,669 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth $384,000. AXA raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,065,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,773,000 after purchasing an additional 126,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 181.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 311,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after buying an additional 200,962 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 66.0% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 90,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 35,947 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in PulteGroup by 19.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,180,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,351,000 after acquiring an additional 191,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of PulteGroup from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on PulteGroup from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.88.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $37.70 on Wednesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $47.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day moving average is $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

In related news, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $484,685.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,392.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

