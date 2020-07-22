Vident Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,997 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ED. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 269.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 59.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ED shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.42.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $74.28 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $95.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.41. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.08). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

In related news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 41,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,633.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 2,622 shares of company stock valued at $190,467 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

