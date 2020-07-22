Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,590 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of Builders FirstSource worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,676,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 554.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,024,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,524,000 after acquiring an additional 867,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,529,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,878,000 after purchasing an additional 802,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,143,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after purchasing an additional 452,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 45,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $736,743.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,724.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $37,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,000 shares of company stock worth $1,951,715 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.41. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $28.43. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLDR. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

