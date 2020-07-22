Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 18,430 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,430 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Comerica were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 65.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 140.3% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 227.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.00 and its 200 day moving average is $44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $74.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.85.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.17 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Comerica from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

