Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Invests $319,000 in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,479 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $595,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 26,206.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Michael S. Zuckert sold 1,200 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.26, for a total transaction of $255,912.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,931.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.01, for a total value of $192,160.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,276.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,192 shares of company stock worth $4,856,705 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SIVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $329.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $224.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $127.39 and a twelve month high of $270.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $826.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.92 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

