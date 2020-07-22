Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Invests $320,000 in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 18,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avantor by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 23,312 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Avantor by 317.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 64,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 919,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,685,000 after purchasing an additional 67,802 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jo Natauri sold 13,726,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $218,249,934.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $1,224,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,726,317 shares of company stock valued at $552,420,898 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVTR. Barclays lowered their price objective on Avantor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.09.

AVTR stock opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.01. Avantor Inc has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avantor Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

