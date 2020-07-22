Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires New Position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOAH. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Noah by 691.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Noah during the first quarter worth $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Noah in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Noah by 18.7% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Noah during the first quarter valued at $220,000. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOAH stock opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.41. Noah Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $40.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.92.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.37 million during the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 13.03%. Analysts predict that Noah Holdings Limited will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOAH has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Noah from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

