Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Decreases Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEI. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 200.7% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEI opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.20. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $45.59.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.99 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 37.55%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DEI shares. Evercore ISI raised Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.83.

In other news, Director Christopher H. Anderson purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,341,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,999,131.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

