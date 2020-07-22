Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $390,000 Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 4.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 53.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in TransUnion by 47.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on TransUnion from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on TransUnion from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on TransUnion from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.40.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 196,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $15,609,756.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,553,643.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 221,394 shares of company stock worth $17,853,156. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $86.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.50 and its 200 day moving average is $83.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $101.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.25 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

