Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Grows Holdings in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Godaddy in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Godaddy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,792,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,566,000 after purchasing an additional 67,081 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Godaddy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 63,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Godaddy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,818,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 70,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 26,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Godaddy news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,153,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 15,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $1,211,235.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,639,634.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,159 shares of company stock worth $15,553,567 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GDDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Godaddy from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Godaddy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Godaddy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Godaddy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Godaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $69.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.98, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.34. Godaddy Inc has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $84.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Godaddy had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Godaddy Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Godaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

