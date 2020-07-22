Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Increases Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQC. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 108.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EQC opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 129.65 and a quick ratio of 129.65. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $35.08.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $3.25. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 673.78%. The business had revenue of $18.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EQC shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Equity Commonwealth from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Equity Commonwealth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

