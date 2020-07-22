Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $726,029,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth $184,403,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 804.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,551,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,151 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 17.8% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,679,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,372,000 after acquiring an additional 860,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 71.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,924,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,607,000 after purchasing an additional 803,807 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $95.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

NYSE KRC opened at $56.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $45.96 and a 1 year high of $88.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $221.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.94 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.