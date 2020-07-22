Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 83.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,830 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $113.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.47. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $60.06 and a fifty-two week high of $183.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.45.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $409.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.47 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 7.86%. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 95,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $11,590,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,749,362 shares in the company, valued at $335,422,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Pollard bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.61 per share, with a total value of $97,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,490. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $819,030. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALGT. Barclays cut Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.75.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

