Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 426 Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,886,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,018,907,000 after acquiring an additional 104,598 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 4,559.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,744,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,419 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,169,000 after purchasing an additional 56,812 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 31.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,113,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,955,000 after purchasing an additional 504,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,759,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $210.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $220.97. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.18.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.21. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. Willis Towers Watson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

WLTW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $232.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $193.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.86.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

