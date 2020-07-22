State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,521,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,877 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Luminex were worth $42,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Luminex in the 4th quarter worth $21,701,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luminex during the first quarter worth about $5,487,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Luminex by 313.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 186,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 141,099 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Luminex by 126.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 126,359 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Luminex by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 119,692 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Nancy Fairchild sold 69,282 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,622,323.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,581.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 7,853 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $258,206.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 550,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,090,214.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 461,819 shares of company stock worth $15,528,094. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LMNX shares. ValuEngine lowered Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th.

Shares of LMNX opened at $37.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.92 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.50. Luminex Co. has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $40.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.30 million. Luminex had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Luminex Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -171.43%.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

