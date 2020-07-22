Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys New Holdings in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAIN. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Hain Celestial Group by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hain Celestial Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,091,000 after purchasing an additional 45,569 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Hain Celestial Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 276,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 17,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HAIN shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hain Celestial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Hain Celestial Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.36.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $32.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.39. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $33.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 0.80.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $553.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hain Celestial Group news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $11,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D sold 105,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $3,160,671.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,396.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 680,426 shares of company stock valued at $20,168,921 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

