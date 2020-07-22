Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases 804 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $20,588,710,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 28.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,056,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,581,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401,933 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,852,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,663,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,881,000 after purchasing an additional 515,817 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,248,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

NYSE:CAG opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $37.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 5,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total value of $193,743.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 111,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $3,998,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 280,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,113,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 562,954 shares of company stock worth $19,779,673 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.