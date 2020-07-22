Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Makes New $408,000 Investment in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Markel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Markel during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Markel in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Markel news, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 111 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.27, for a total transaction of $93,824.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora J. Wilson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $822.82 per share, for a total transaction of $822,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,078.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKL stock opened at $954.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.65 and a beta of 0.65. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $710.52 and a 52-week high of $1,347.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $934.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,018.12.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.34 by $6.10. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Markel had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $945.00 price objective on shares of Markel in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $969.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,054.67.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

