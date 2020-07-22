Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires 2,358 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 54.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 336.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 88,717 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in MGE Energy by 175.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 35,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MGE Energy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,839,000 after acquiring an additional 34,619 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MGE Energy by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 34,016 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in MGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on MGEE shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on MGE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

Shares of MGEE stock opened at $66.49 on Wednesday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $83.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.44.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $149.87 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.18%.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE).

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.