Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 2,242 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLPI opened at $34.29 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 9.92 and a quick ratio of 9.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day moving average is $36.10.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.40). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 34.35%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLPI. TheStreet upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $33.00 to $32.41 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

